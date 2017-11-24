Council backs call for new alley gate laws

Blackpool Council is to write to the Government seeking new legislation to tackle anti-social behaviour.

It comes after both Labour and Conservative councillors backed a notice of motion put forward by Coun Alistair Humphreys.

He highlighted that at present it is not legally possible to apply for alley gating orders where the highway to be gated represents the only access to a property.

Coun Humprhreys said this was thwarting the wishes of residents and could “impair the fight against anti-social behaviour” prompting the council to ask for the law to be amended.