I was born in 1959 and am a lifelong fan of Coronation Street. I love it with a passion and can’t live without it, I’ve watched vintage and modern.

But modern is too serious, and has lost its sense of humour, nobody is a laugh. If they’re not ripping one another for loads of money they’re killing one another, too serious.

They want to bring a comedian on the programme, Norman Wisdom, and Peter Kay have been on in the past.

D Kroghan

