Soap star Vicky Entwistle will return to the stage in Blackpool this summer in the critically acclaimed family drama Living the Life of Riley.

The play comes to Blackpool Grand Theatre for one night only on Tuesday, July 15 at 7.30pm.

Entwistle, who is best known for her role as Janice Battersby in Coronation Street, has also appeared in The Bill and Celebrity Big Brother.

She stars alongside Leah Bell, Paul Dunn and Alison Stanley, who also wrote the play.

The show received five-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and is now touring to audiences across the UK.

Living the Life of Riley tells the story of Joanne Riley, a mother facing the challenges of raising a son with autism.

Her son Jackson struggles to communicate, demands constant attention, and doesn’t connect with other children.

When Jackson is diagnosed with autism, the family must adapt quickly to meet his needs.

But things take a chaotic turn when Grandma moves in to "help out."

Set in a lively and cluttered family home, the story blends humour, heartbreak and moments of unexpected joy.

It highlights the resilience, frustration and fierce love that hold families together during hard times.

The play tackles real-life issues with warmth, honesty and sharp wit.

Audience members have praised the show as both moving and relatable.

One reviewer said: “A brilliant story – true to life. A couple of tears but many laughs. Highly recommended.”

Another wrote: “Serious issues and serious laughter. A fabulous cast and an amazing show.”

A third added: “Although very real and sad at times, it makes you realise you are not alone.”

Living the Life of Riley invites audiences to reflect, laugh and feel connected to the ups and downs of everyday family life.

Tickets are priced at £27 with matinee and evening performances available.

Bookings can be made through the Box Office on 01253 290190 or online at www.BlackpoolGrand.co.uk.