Coronation Street star spotted on Blackpool Promenade

It was the scene of one of Coronation Street's most famous storylines

Now the nation's favourite soap has returned to Blackpool seafront to film scenes for a forthcoming episode.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the Street's Roy Cropper, played by David Neilson, in his trademark green Morris Minor parked up on the Golden Mile.

The spot was just along the front from where, back in 1989, soap villain Alan Bradley was knocked down and killed by a tram in one of the programme's most famous moments.

Soap insiders say Cropper is due to feature in a new storyline next month when he is wrongly accused of dogging in his famous car after police spot the vehicle parked up with steamy windows.