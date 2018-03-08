Coronation Street star Shayne Ward to headline Blackpool charity bash

Soap star and X Factor heartthrob Shayne Ward headlines the return of Sunday Night At The Grand - presented by Blackpool’s Lyndene Hotel.

It’s the fourth year of the charity fundraiser, in aid of The Not Forgotten Association.

Since winning the X Factor in 2005, Shayne’s gone on to establish a stage and screen career, currently starring as Aiden Connor in Coronation Street.

A spokesman said: “Joining Coronation Street’s Shayne Ward will be an array of incredible talent for another evening of unforgettable entertainment in conjunction with the Lyndene Hotel, Blackpool and Tower Top Entertainments.

“You’ll be taken through a journey of laughter with some of the North West’s funniest comedians, be swept off your feet by some astonishing vocalists and be entertained by an array of show-stopping dancers.”

This weekend’s show will be hosted by Fylde funnyman Carl Schofield, a regular on the local circuit as well as cruise liners, who himself served in the Falklands War - prompting the charity choice.

The Not Forgotten Association ‘puts the fun and enjoyment back into the lives of those who have proudly served with the British military and are now suffering.’

The show is at The Grand on Sunday at 7.30pm. To book, visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk or call 01253 290190.