Cordon put in place as specialists are brought in after blaze amid chemical fears - as firefighters stumble on suspected drugs operation

A Marton garage was cordoned off for around seven hours after police discovered a suspected drugs operation after a fire.

Fire engines and crews from Blackpool's Forest Gate station, South Shore, and St Annes were called to Division Lane at around 4.50pm yesterday, as a thick black column of smoke rose into the air.

Firefighters wore breathing masks and used one water jet to put out the flames, with the smoke quickly dissipating from the area.

But a spokesman for the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said: "Due to firefighters not knowing which chemicals had been used on the fire, a cordon was put in place around the incident.

"At 11.45pm, no hazardous gases have been found.

"Firefighters are now damping down and working with specialists to identify the waste and remove it safely."

And a spokesman for Lancashire Police this morning said officers were called by the fire service at around 6.25pm to reports of a garage fire.

The Gazette understands an investigation has since been launched into a suspected drugs lab, believed to be amphetamines.

Two people have been arrested.

One person was taken to hospital by paramedics after suffering burns.

Firefighters left the scene at around 2.20am. The cause of the fire has yet to be given.

Investigators are due back at the garage today.

