Cordon in place as bomb squad called to Blackpool beach after unidentified metal object is dug up

The bomb squad was on its way to the beach in Blackpool after a suspected explosive device was dug up.

A metal object measuring around four inches long and an inch-and-a-half inch wide was uncovered by a metal detector-user earlier today.

The Coastguard put a 20 metre cordon in place to keep people safe.

A woman at the scene said she had found the object, which she feared was an unexploded mortar bomb, though a Coastguard spokesman said he did not believe that to be the case.

The object is thought to have started to break up after being dug up from the sand.

Explosive experts from the military were on their way to the beach, close to the Mirrorball in South Shore, from Chester, it was understood, while beach patrol staff and police officers were also at the scene.

Writing on social media, Alistair Wilks said the device was “confirmed as live”, and said: “Always said I would go out with a bang and could well have.”

Lancashire Police has been contacted for more information.

