Cop of the mountain: Blackpool detective climbs Kilimanjaro after years of dreaming - and after being inspired by his wife’s cancer battle

Resort detective Jason Wainwright, and his friend Craig Mitchell, climbed Kilimanjaro to raise money for Breast Cancer Care.

The 49-year-old, above right, organised the trip after 25 years of dreaming about it – and after being inspired by his wife Lisa, 46, beating cancer.

The dad-of-three said: “It was the hardest thing I have ever done, without a doubt. Lisa was the inspiration. I kept thinking, ‘I cannot let her down’.”

The pair reached the summit of the mountain, the highest in Africa at around 4,900 metres from its base, at around 7am on Friday, February 1, after several days of climbing, aided by local guides.

They have raised £1,105 so far, smashing their original fundraising target of £500, with dozens of people supporting the cancer charity.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/jason-wainwright5 or click here