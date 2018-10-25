Cool snaps of Blackpool on ice through the ages

These pictures should conjure up some n-ice old memories.

Blackpool has played host to an annual ice show, at the Pleasure Beach’s ice drome, since 1937

The coolest show in town. Six members of the ice chorus of the new Blackpool Ice Drome Summer Show, 1974. From left: Jackie Jordan, Carol Rayner, Diane Coweles, Mandy McKinley, Dawn Cartwright and Susie Tyler

From Marina in the first year to Hot Ice today, as well as the children’s charity BIDCA shows, each year ice dancers have entertained the crowds in Britain’s first purpose-built ice theatre.

One of our archive photographs shows the ice drome, just as it had been built and dancers rehearsing for the first Marina production, in July 1937.

Another of our pictures shows a young Daniel Whiston – now famous for his appearances as a professional skater on ITV’s Dancing On Ice – way back in 1989. He was starring in the Wizard of Oz ice production, in December, with sister Emma.

And the Memory Lane front cover today shows some of the stars of the Pleasure Beach Christmas Show, in December 1981, getting a taste of the real thing outside after snow and ice fell across Blackpool.

All the thrills ' with no spills ' as Tony Martin makes a giant leap at the Ice Parade 1976 show

Seven members of the Blackpool Ice Minstrels in their Christmas pantomime, Dick Whittington, to be staged at Blackpool Ice Drome, in December 1985. From left: Adele Stewart, Helen Morgan, Kerry Haddock, Rebecca Wright, Louise Calvert, Kerry Rawstrone and Elaine Wright

The Wizard of Oz ice production, in December 1989 ' from left: Daniel Whiston, Richard Woods, Emma Whiston, Liam Duffy and Michelle Cart

Two Marina veterans (from the first summer season production at the ice drome in 1937), shared some skating memories with two members of the Hot Ice cast, in 1984

Yuri Bureiko, Hot Ice 1994

The latest attraction in July 1937, for Blackpool holidaymakers, was the Ice Drome at the Pleasure Beach. This Gazette picture, shows the members of the Marina ballet, rehearsing their parts for the spectacular display

Blackpool's Hot Ice show, fresh from its sizzling success in sweltering Bangkok, in 1989. The Pleasure Beach show's nine-week tour was billed as the greatest ice show in Asian history by a rapturous press. The 20 strong cast gave 20 performances a week to 450,000 people (nearly one in five of the city's population)

There's nothing like an ice show to bring the sunshine out ' as the cast of Hot Ice II At Blackpool Pleasure Beach Ice Drome proved, in June 1985. Pictured here in the summery weather are the stars ' from left: Linda Dean, Yolanda Kelly, and Karen Wood. Standing ' from left: Wilson Bennett, Ian Jenkins, Lenel Van Den Berg and Kirk Wyse