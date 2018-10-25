Cool snaps of Blackpool on ice through the ages

These pictures should conjure up some n-ice old memories.
Blackpool has played host to an annual ice show, at the Pleasure Beach’s ice drome, since 1937
From Marina in the first year to Hot Ice today, as well as the children’s charity BIDCA shows, each year ice dancers have entertained the crowds in Britain’s first purpose-built ice theatre.
One of our archive photographs shows the ice drome, just as it had been built and dancers rehearsing for the first Marina production, in July 1937.
Another of our pictures shows a young Daniel Whiston – now famous for his appearances as a professional skater on ITV’s Dancing On Ice – way back in 1989. He was starring in the Wizard of Oz ice production, in December, with sister Emma.
And the Memory Lane front cover today shows some of the stars of the Pleasure Beach Christmas Show, in December 1981, getting a taste of the real thing outside after snow and ice fell across Blackpool.