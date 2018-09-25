Controversial signs approved for Blackpool's new Slug and Lettuce pub

Blackpool Council has approved plans for illuminated signs to be installed at a Blackpool pub despite objection from Blackpool Civic Trust.

The Litten Tree in Queen Street, is set to become a branch of the Slug and Lettuce chain with new signs to be installed.

The Litten Tree will be renamed.

Blackpool Civic Trust had urged planners to throw out the application for the pub.

The plans are for three internally illuminated signs and one externally illuminated wall-mounted name sign - but the Civic Trust said in its objection they were “not needed”.

It added: “Planning should be refused for illuminated signs in the conservation area.”

The Slug and Lettuce chain is run by the Stonegate Pub Company, which already runs the Litten Tree, and has 70 chains in the UK.

Describing its eateries as "stylish, branded high-street bars", the Slug and Lettuce said it "prides itself on fantastic cocktails, premium food and a wonderful atmosphere throughout the day and night."