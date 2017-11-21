Conservatives announce candidates for Wyre and Lancashire council seats

Have your say

Rural Conservatives have selected prospective candidates for the two main local authority seats made vacant by the recent death of County Coun Vivien Taylor.

Coun Taylor was a member of Preesall Town Council, Wyre Borough Council and Lancashire County Council.

The prospective Conservative candidate for the county’s Wyre Rural Central seat (which stretches from Knott End to Inskip) is Matthew Salter, aged 24, a graduate student at Lancaster University.

He is studying for a PhD. His political interests include education and religious affairs.

The prospective Conservative candidate for the Preesall seat of Wyre Council is Peter Cartridge.

The vacancy on Preesall Town Council will be filled by a co-option.

No date has yet been announced for the by-elections for the Wyre and county seats.