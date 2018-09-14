Conservation concern hits plan to light-up resort eatery signs

This week’s project update: The Litten Tree is set to become a Slug and Lettuce – plus there are worries about its proposed signs

WHAT’S HAPPENED?

Blackpool Civic Trust has urged planners to throw out an application for illuminated signs at the Litten Tree in Queen Street in the town centre, which is set to become a branch of the Slug and Lettuce. The plans, filed with the council, are for three interally illuminated signs and one externally illuminated wall-mounted name sign – but the Civic Trust said in its objection they were “not needed”. It added: “Planning should be refused for illuminated signs in the conservation area.”

HAS ANYONE ELSE OBJECTED?

No, though a built heritage manager said “illuminated signage is generally not encouraged in conservation areas.” But he added: “However, provided only the name itself is internally illuminated as shown, and the remainder are unilluminated raised lettering, then I have no objection to the application.” The council’s community and environmental services, and highways and traffic division were also consulted and raised no objection. As of yesterday, no objections had been lodged by residents or fellow businesses, according to the council’s online planning portal. No decision has been made yet.

WHAT’S THE SLUG AND LETTUCE?

It’s a national chain of around 70 bars run by the Stonegate Pub Company, which already runs the Litten Tree, so this appears to be a re-branding rather than a takeover. The closest Slug and Lettuce to Blackpool currently is in Liverpool.

Describing its eateries as “stylish, branded high-street bars”, the Slug and Lettuce said it “prides itself on fantastic cocktails, premium food, and a wonderful atmosphere throughout the day and night”.