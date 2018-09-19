Congregation slump signals North Shore church’s axe

A prominent Blackpool church is set to close due to falling numbers in its congregation.

North Shore Methodist Church on Dickson Road will close at the end of the month.

The choir sing in front of the listed organ.

It’s unclear where the existing congregation will now worship or what will happen to the church itself.

The closure is due to falling numbers that has been affecting Methodist churches across the Fylde coast.

The church will hold its final service and close quietly on September 30. The church also houses the Claremont First Step Community Centre. Joan Humble, chairman of the Blackpool

Civic Trust said the closure was upsetting and is worried about the church’s Edwardian features.

The church's notable Australian pine pews.

She said: “Blackpool Civic Trust is sad to learn another place of worship is closing as well as being a historic building in the town.

“The building has some beautiful stained glass windows and a magnificent organ which is listed itself.

“Along with the various war memorials at the church, we want assurances these elements will be protected whatever the future use of the building will be.

“It has been a key part of Blackpool’s community for many years and it is very sad.”

Historical image of the church on Dickson Road.

The Gothic style building was was built in 1907.

Historic England lists its stained glass windows and Australian pine pews as some of the church’s key features as well as ‘notable balcony and choir stalls with extensive panelling and carving.’

Coun Lynn Williams, of Claremont ward, said: “It is very sad that it is closing and I am concerned that the First Step community centre will be affected as well.”