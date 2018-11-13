Congestion causes disruption for Blackpool motorists - Which roads are affected?

Blackpool motorists have been hit with longer traffic delays than normal due to a number of road closures.

With busy roads such as Yeadon Way, Talbot Road and part of the Promenade closed it is having an impact on surrounding areas.

There are currently temporary traffic lights on Devonshire Road, which is believed to be work being undertaken by Network Rail.

Traffic surrounding Squires Gate Lane is experiencing delays due to roadworks on Amy Johnson Way.

Ballam Road near Lytham has also be closed due to gas work being carried out.

Blackpool Council was forced to delay the start of the road works in Talbot Road from West Street to Queen’s Square and in High Street close to Blackpool North railway station, because of because of emergency sewer works by United Utilities.

This took pace in Dickson Road between Cocker Street and Banks Street.

The council said although it delayed the start of the town centre improvements it should not affect the end date.

A spokesman said at the time: “All tramway roadworks will still be completed by the end of February 2019.”

The list of town centre closures is: Talbot Road will be shut from The Strand to Abingdon Street until December 14, and from Abingdon Street to Dickson Road until January 18.

Talbot Square will be closed until February 28, while the Promenade will be shut from West Street to Queen’s Square until November 21.

High Street is to be made one-way northbound between Dickson Road and Talbot Road until November 26.

People have been voicing their anger on social media over the delays.

Jane Sharratt said on Twitter: "The traffic congestion situation is untenable. I left my house at 7.30 for what would be a 15 minute journey. An hour later I am still only half way there. The strain on the residents of Blackpool is a disgrace."

Adam Ramsden said: "Devonshire road got temporary lights now. That’s the prom shut, Springfield road shut southbound, Talbot road shut. Ridiculous Blackpool Council."

The traffic disruption is also having an impact on public transport.

Blackpool Transport tweeted: "Due to three way temporary traffic lights on Devonshire Rd, Service 7 is experiencing severe delays especially during peak hours. Apologies."

As an additional woe to motorists, Leopold Grove remains closed between Church Street and Adelaide Street, The road was closed on September 4 for 50 weeks to enable construction of the new Blackpool Conference Centre to take place. Access is only available for the car park and servicing businesses. The Eastern side footpath remains open.