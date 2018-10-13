Concern over missing Blackpool teenager

Police say they are growing concerned for the welfare of a missing Blckpool teenager.

Liam Higginson, 18, was last seen at 8pm on Thursday, October 11th outside his home address on Waterloo Road, South Shore.

Detective Ch Insp Gareth Willis said: “We are growing increasingly concerned about Liam and I would appeal to anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be to get in touch.

“I would also urge Liam himself to contact us if he sees this appeal to let us know he is okay.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1409 of October 12.