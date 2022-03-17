Concern growing for ‘vulnerable’ missing Blackpool man, 78, who ‘will likely be confused’

David White, 78, was last seen at an address in Norbreck Road at around 9.30am on Thursday morning (March 17).

He has not been seen since and police said they were “growing increasingly concerned for his welfare”.

"David is vulnerable and will likely be confused,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We would urge anyone who might have seen him, or knows where he is, to contact us immediately.”

David is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium to heavy build, with drooping shoulders.

He has a bald head with white hair around the back and sides.

The 78-year-old was last seen wearing a grey/beige-coloured jumper with dark-coloured pants and slippers.

Have you seen David White, 78, from Blackpool?

Anyone with information can contact the police by calling 101 or 01253 604327, quoting log reference 0366 of March 17.