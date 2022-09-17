News you can trust since 1873
Concern growing for missing South Shore teenager, 16, who was last seen at the end of August

Lancashire Police have launched a public appeal to help find a missing teenage boy from the South Shore area.

By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 9:15 am
Frankie Feehan, who is missing from the South Shore area, has not been seen since the end of August.

The 16-year-old is described as 6ft tall and of slim build.

Police launched an appeal to find him on Friday evening (September 17) and urged anyone with information to come forward.

If you have seen Frankie or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting 1435 of August 30.

Police are asking for the public's help to find Frankie Feehan who is missing in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)