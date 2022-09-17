Concern growing for missing South Shore teenager, 16, who was last seen at the end of August
Lancashire Police have launched a public appeal to help find a missing teenage boy from the South Shore area.
By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 9:15 am
Updated
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 9:15 am
Frankie Feehan, who is missing from the South Shore area, has not been seen since the end of August.
The 16-year-old is described as 6ft tall and of slim build.
Police launched an appeal to find him on Friday evening (September 17) and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Most Popular
-
1
Trevor Sinclair hits back at critics in bullish stand-off over Queen's death remarks
-
2
What will be open and closed in Blackpool on the bank holiday for Queen's funeral - including, Blackpool Tower, Blackpool Illuminations, Pleasure Beach, piers and other attractions
-
3
‘Cruel’ ex-BBC DJ Alex Belfield dubbed ‘Jimmy Savile of trolling’ jailed for stalking Jeremy Vine online
If you have seen Frankie or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting 1435 of August 30.