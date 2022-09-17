Frankie Feehan, who is missing from the South Shore area, has not been seen since the end of August.

The 16-year-old is described as 6ft tall and of slim build.

Police launched an appeal to find him on Friday evening (September 17) and urged anyone with information to come forward.

If you have seen Frankie or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting 1435 of August 30.