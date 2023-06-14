Concern growing for missing Fleetwood man who last seen carrying black rucksack
Concern is growing for a missing Fleetwood man.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 17:01 BST
Gareth Smith was last seen in the Radcliffe Road area at around 9.55am on Wednesday (June 14).
The 42-year-old is approximately 5ft 10in tall, with short ginger hair and a ginger beard.
He was last seen wearing a black cap, a green or grey t-shirt with a logo on the left side of the chest, grey shorts and black shoes.
He was also carrying a black rucksack.
Call 999 for immediate sightings of Gareth.