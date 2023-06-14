Gareth Smith was last seen in the Radcliffe Road area at around 9.55am on Wednesday (June 14).

The 42-year-old is approximately 5ft 10in tall, with short ginger hair and a ginger beard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was last seen wearing a black cap, a green or grey t-shirt with a logo on the left side of the chest, grey shorts and black shoes.

Gareth Smith was last seen in the Radcliffe Road area of Fleetwood (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was also carrying a black rucksack.

Call 999 for immediate sightings of Gareth.