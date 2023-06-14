News you can trust since 1873
Concern growing for missing Fleetwood man who last seen carrying black rucksack

Concern is growing for a missing Fleetwood man.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 14th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 17:01 BST

Gareth Smith was last seen in the Radcliffe Road area at around 9.55am on Wednesday (June 14).

The 42-year-old is approximately 5ft 10in tall, with short ginger hair and a ginger beard.

He was last seen wearing a black cap, a green or grey t-shirt with a logo on the left side of the chest, grey shorts and black shoes.

Gareth Smith was last seen in the Radcliffe Road area of Fleetwood (Credit: Lancashire Police)Gareth Smith was last seen in the Radcliffe Road area of Fleetwood (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He was also carrying a black rucksack.

Call 999 for immediate sightings of Gareth.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting 0721 of June 14.

