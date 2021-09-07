Concern growing for missing Burnley man who was due to appear in court
An appeal has been launched to find a 63-year-old man from Burnley who failed to appear in court.
David Brereton was last seen at an address in Burnley at around 11am yesterday (Tuesday, September 7).
He was due to appear at Burnley Magistrates' Court this morning (September 8) but failed to appear.
Police said they are "becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare" and have launched an appeal to find him.
David is described as being 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with balding hair which is grey at the sides.
Officers believe he may be in the Blackpool area but the 63-year-old also has links to Manchester.
If you have seen him or know where he is, call 101 quoting incident reference 1289 of September 6.
For immediate sightings, call 999.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.