Concern growing for missing Burnley man who was due to appear in court

David Brereton was last seen at an address in Burnley at around 11am yesterday (Tuesday, September 7).

He was due to appear at Burnley Magistrates' Court this morning (September 8) but failed to appear.

Police said they are "becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare" and have launched an appeal to find him.

David is described as being 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with balding hair which is grey at the sides.

Officers believe he may be in the Blackpool area but the 63-year-old also has links to Manchester.

If you have seen him or know where he is, call 101 quoting incident reference 1289 of September 6.

Have you seen David Brereton, 63? (Credit: Lancashire Police)

For immediate sightings, call 999.

