Concern growing for missing Blackpool woman who was last seen 14 days ago
An appeal has been launched to find a missing Blackpool woman.
By Sean Gleaves
45 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 2:12pm
Kelly Whittaker has not been seen since December 6 and police are becoming “increasingly concerned about her”.
The 35-year-old is described as around 5ft 5in tall, with long red hair which is usually tied up.
She has blue eyes and a tattoo on her right upper arm.
Kelly has links to South and Central Blackpool.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 286 of December 17.
For immediate sightings, call 999.