News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Concern growing for missing Blackpool woman who was last seen 14 days ago

An appeal has been launched to find a missing Blackpool woman.

By Sean Gleaves
45 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 2:12pm

Kelly Whittaker has not been seen since December 6 and police are becoming “increasingly concerned about her”.

The 35-year-old is described as around 5ft 5in tall, with long red hair which is usually tied up.

Hide Ad

She has blue eyes and a tattoo on her right upper arm.

Kelly Whittaker, from Blackpool, has not been seen since December 6 (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular
Read More
Man arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving after Amounderness Way crash

Kelly has links to South and Central Blackpool.

Hide Ad

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 286 of December 17.

For immediate sightings, call 999.