Concern growing for missing Blackpool teen as urgent plea issued by police

Shaytoyia Doherty-Moor was last in the resort around 3.20pm yesterday (Sunday, November 7).

The 16-year-old is described as mixed-race, 5ft 5in tall, of medium build with black, curly hair.

Shaytoyia was wearing a yellow dress, denim jacket and white trainers, as well as carrying a camel-coloured handbag, at the time of her disappearance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaytoyia Doherty-Moore (pictured) is described as mixed-race, 5ft 5in tall, of medium build with black, curly hair (Credit: Lancashire Police)

She has links to Blackpool, Manchester, Liverpool and London, but police believe she could be in the Merseyside area.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Shaytoyia's disappearance is very concerning and we would encourage anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to come forward with information immediately.

"I would also Shaytoyia, if she sees this appeal, to contact police and let us know you are safe and well."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk, quoting log number 1070 of November 7.

In an emergency always call 999.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.