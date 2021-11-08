Concern growing for missing Blackpool teen as urgent plea issued by police
An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing teenager from Blackpool.
Shaytoyia Doherty-Moor was last in the resort around 3.20pm yesterday (Sunday, November 7).
The 16-year-old is described as mixed-race, 5ft 5in tall, of medium build with black, curly hair.
Shaytoyia was wearing a yellow dress, denim jacket and white trainers, as well as carrying a camel-coloured handbag, at the time of her disappearance.
She has links to Blackpool, Manchester, Liverpool and London, but police believe she could be in the Merseyside area.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Shaytoyia's disappearance is very concerning and we would encourage anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to come forward with information immediately.
"I would also Shaytoyia, if she sees this appeal, to contact police and let us know you are safe and well."
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk, quoting log number 1070 of November 7.
In an emergency always call 999.
