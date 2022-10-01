Concern growing for missing Blackpool man, 77, who ‘appear vulnerable’
An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing man from Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 6:45 pm
Updated
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 6:46 pm
Bruce Ford was last seen in the Drummond Avenue area at around midday on Thursday (September 29).
The 77-year-old is described as white, 4ft 8in tall with grey hair.
He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoody, black jeans and carrying a bag of medication.
Most Popular
-
1
Young Blackpool drug dealer sent to prison days after his 18th birthday
-
2
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: All you need to know as Lancashire's biggest free fanzone prepares to open at Blackpool Winter Gardens
-
3
These are the five 'most dangerous' roads in Lancashire where new average speed cameras are being installed
Read More
Read MoreVandalism: What are police in Preston and Blackpool doing about thefts from chur...
“Bruce may appear vulnerable and we would encourage anyone who has seen him, or a man matching his description, to come forward immediately,” Lancashire Police said.