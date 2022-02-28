Concern growing for missing Blackpool girl, 15, last seen in town centre
An appeal has been launched to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Blackpool.
Casey Jo Sarjantson was last seen in Blackpool town centre at around 8pm on Sunday (February 27).
The 15-year-old is described as 5ft 1in tall, of medium build with bleach blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing a black sharp jacket with fur on the hood, grey scarf, grey joggers and white trainers.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We are now concerned for Casey's welfare and are appealing for your help to find her.
"If you have seen Casey or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting LC-20220227-1630."
