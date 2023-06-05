News you can trust since 1873
Concern growing for missing Accrington man, 29, who has links to Lytham

Concern is growing for a missing Accrington man, 29, who has links to Lytham.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Jun 2023, 17:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 17:58 BST

Michael Severyn, of Pansy Street South, Accrington, was last spoken to by his family on Sunday night (June 4).

He has not been heard from since.

Michael is described as 5ft 11ins tall, with receding short light brown hair.

Police are asking for the public's help to find Michael Severyn (Credit: Lancashire Police)Police are asking for the public's help to find Michael Severyn (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He has links to Lytham as well as Accrington.

Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 0388 of June 5.

Call 999 for immediate sightings of Michael.