Concern growing for missing Accrington man, 29, who has links to Lytham
Concern is growing for a missing Accrington man, 29, who has links to Lytham.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Jun 2023, 17:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 17:58 BST
Michael Severyn, of Pansy Street South, Accrington, was last spoken to by his family on Sunday night (June 4).
He has not been heard from since.
Michael is described as 5ft 11ins tall, with receding short light brown hair.
He has links to Lytham as well as Accrington.
Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 0388 of June 5.
Call 999 for immediate sightings of Michael.