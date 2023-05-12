Joseph Knott was last seen in Riversleigh Way at approximately 5.15pm on Friday (May 12).

The 74-year-old was last seen wearing sunglasses, a dark blue jacket, blue joggers, a blue and white chequered shirt and a dark blue zipped cardigan.

He is described as 5ft 6ins tall, of slight build, with grey hair.

Police said they are "really concerned" for the welfare of Joseph Knott who is missing from home (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers believe Joseph is still in the Warton area but may have travelled further.

If you have seen Joseph or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting 1110.

