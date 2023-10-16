An urgent appeal has been issued to find a 14-year-old girl from Preesall who went missing four days ago.

Ebony Ashton, from Preesall, was last seen in the Sandy Lane area of the town at around 7am on Thursday, October 12.

The 14-year-old was wearing a Hodgson Academy uniform consisting of a blue blazer, white shirt, blue skirt and knee high socks.

She is likely to be wearing white Nike Air Force 1 trainers, police said.

Ebony Ashton, from Preesall, was last seen in the Sandy Lane area of the town on October 12 (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Ebony is described as 5ft 6in tall, of slim build, with long blonde hair.

She has links to Carleton, Poulton, Great Eccleston, Elswick and Preesall.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are now concerned for Ebony’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find her.