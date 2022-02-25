'Concern for welfare' call sparks massive police response with 11 cars, four vans, and cops in riot gear in South Shore
A ‘concern for welfare’ call sparked a massive police operation in South Shore yesterday.
Seven police cars, four police vans, one riot van, three rapid response cars and one armed police car congregated on Clayton Crescent at around 12.40pm following reports of a 'concern for welfare'.
The road was closed in both directions while police with riot shields attended a property at the scene.
One witness said: "All we could see was police holding riot shields over windows. Police entered with the big red key and then a dog came out, shortly followed by a guy on a stretcher."
An ambulance and an air ambulance car also attended.
A North West Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed a man was taken to hospital.
