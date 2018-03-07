Comparing the decades in new comedy show

Patrick Monahan who brings his new show to Thornton Little Theatre
The new show from comedian Patrick Monahan compares his Irish/Iranian 90s Cool Britannia teenage years to those growing up in Brexit Britain.

A spokesman for the funnyman, who comes to Thornton Little Theatre on Saturday, said: “Monahan’s new stand-up show is about what life was like growing up in Britain during the 1990s as an Irish/Iranian immigrant whose family had come over from Iran a decade earlier. As identity cards and ‘Cool Britannia’ were being introduced, Monahan found himself on the periphery as a teenager - trying to blend in but ending up with all the other ethnic groups.”