Community shocked by violent attack on Kirkham taxi driver

A Lancashire community shocked by a violent attack on a taxi driver has rallied round to support him.

Kirkham Macs driver Peter Cartwright was attacked at around 1.15am on Sunday near the Derby Arms at Treales.

John Coombes, owner of Kirkham Macs Taxis

Mr Cartwright had just dropped off a female customer when a man suddenly appeared and attacked the driver, robbing him of his Christmas takings.

Mr Cartwright needed stitches in hospital after suffering head and shoulder injuries.

The taxi firm made a Facebook appeal at the weekend for anyone with information to contact the police to ensure the robber is brought to justice.

Now it has been revealed the shocked local community have been bringing donations and best wishes cards into the office for Mr Cartwrightr.

Kirkham Macs owner John Coombes said the firm had been touched by the overwhelming response.

He said: "It has been quite moving to think that people think so highly of Peter and the company. It has been very humbling.

"We are a rural community and we all know each other.

"There have been donations coming in, cards and all sorts to help Peter out as he has lost his takings."

Mr Cartwright, a long-serving member of staff, had just dropped off a female customer when the attacker pounced, stealing a substantial amount of money.

The woman ran inside her home and alerted her parents, who helped to chase the robber off.

Mr Coombes said Mr Cartwright hit the alert button inside his cab, which brought all other taxi drivers to the area very quickly.

He said the incident showed the value of security measures like the taxi's emergency button and CCTV in cabs to protect both drivers and passengers.

Mr Cartwright is said to be shaken but wanting to return to work as soon as possible.

Kirkham Macs posted on Facebook: "Police are collecting eye witness and CCTV from the immediate area.

"Please share and contact Kirkham police if you have any information.

"We will work with the police to provide as much info as we can and hope that this thug spends his Christmas behind bars "

Lancashire police are investigating.