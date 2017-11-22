Coming together in the name of peace

A Fylde coast mayor is is eager to build on the success of a peace gathering she hosted at AKS school.

The event attracted representatives of a wide range of religions to spread a massage of togetherness in pursuit of peace

Students from the school attended and sang at the event and St Annes mayor Coun Karen Henshaw said she hopes it will be possible to follow up with visits to various places of worship around the area.

She also hopes the gathering might be repeated at some stage.

She said: “The aim was to show how all cultures and faiths have similar values regarding peace and it was a great success.”

Coun Henshaw (pictured speaking at the event) was joined at the event by Andy Pratt, multi-faith advisor to the Bishop of Blackburn, who acted master of ceremonies, along with faith representatives Rev Christopher Scargill from St Thomas’ Church, St Annes; Natasha Shah from Noor-a-Madina Mosque in Blackpool; Rabbi Guttentag from St Annes Synagogue; Reshpal Bilkhu from the Fylde Hindu and Sikh Society and Fon Walton, a Buddhist.

All read passages from their own scriptures about Peace to emphasise the similarities between each faith,

Also present were the Fylde mayor Coun John Singleton, Blackburn with Darwen Council’s deputy mayor Coun Pat McFall and St Annes deputy mayor Coun Carol Lanyon.

Parents, students, staff from the school and members of the public were also invited.

Pupils’ artwork depicting ‘ peace’ was on display in the hall and students performed a song and poems.

Coun Henshaw read the poem A Child’s Wish, while a video of Brendan Cox, widower of Jo Cox, the Yorkshire MP who was murdered last year, brought the event to a close.