Comedian Bobby Ball is a judge for Fylde coast talent contest

Comedian Bobby Ball and singer Mark Jay will be the guest judges at the finals of Youth Got Talent this weekend.

After weeks of auditions featuring children from all over the Fylde coast, 15 acts will be performing in the Finals of this year’s talent show, organised by Warton-based Streetwise Youth Community Centre.

The finals will take place in the Concert Room at St Annes Ex-Servicemen’s Club, on Alexander Road tomorrow, on Sunday March 4 at 7pm.

The show will be hosted by actress Ella- Grace Gregoire. There will be a performance by singer Ruth Eve, with acts on the night including singing, street dancing and morris dancing.

Children aged six to 16 will be competing on the night.

All are welcome to attend the show. Entrance on the door is £5 per adult, and free for children under the age of 16.

There will also be a bar and a raffle at the event.

For further information about Sunday’s show, call Lainey Gregoire on 07828142501.