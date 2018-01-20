Come Dine With Me needs Preston & Blackpool contestants

Come Dine with Me is looking for folk from Preston and Blackpool for its new series.

The popular Channel 4 show, which sees the public inviting four strangers to eat in their own home, is looking for people over 18 from the area.

They plan to film the episodes between March 19-23. The prize for the top cook is £1,000.

Former Vicar of Preston Timothy Lipscomb was among the show contestants in 2015, but was pipped to the prize by Blackbrun sandwich shop owner Nicola Donnelly.

Email cdwm@shiver.tv to apply.