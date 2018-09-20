Come and write for Junior Gazette!

Have your say

Would you like to join our Junior Gazette club and have your story printed in The Gazette?

It’s completely free to join and is open to young people aged seven and above who love to write!

Junior Gazette features articles from budding reporters across the Fylde Coast and it’s a great opportunity for younger children to practise writing skills, particularly when they’re learning about newspaper style writing in school.

And for older students, it’s a brilliant platform to have articles published.

The pages have inspired high school pupils to take their writing further - one writer even formed a portfolio of articles to use as part of a university application to study media.

Junior Gazette reporters can write about anything they like - their hobbies, days out, cinema and book reviews, exciting events at school and reports about school clubs and sporting achievements.

Local author Dan Worsley, who writes children’s fiction, endorsed the club.

He said: “I think Junior Gazette provides a wonderful opportunity for young writers to showcase their talents to a huge audience.

“Reading and writing are two key life-skills and I tell all the children I meet that reading is cool and writing is great fun, but it can be a bit tricky at times!

“I can’t wait to read lots of published articles in the Junior Gazette.

“If you’ve got a story to tell, start writing and submit your work.”

If you’d like to get involved, email reporter Claire Lark on claire.lark@jpress.co.uk