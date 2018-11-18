Column: Appreciate the small things in life

Fitness columnist Dan Donohue writes about showing gratitude to achieve goals and targets.

Our team has spent a weekend in London as a thank you to them for all the hard work that they put in on a daily and weekly basis, whilst also celebrating a birthday of one of our guys.

A double celebration, if you will.

It gave us the opportunity to express our gratitude to our small team, whilst also venturing to a city that inspires on many levels.

In this week’s column, we’re going to look at the subject of displaying gratitude for the things we have in life and why the inspiration to achieve is all around us.

London is a huge city with a diverse range of ethnicities, religions, lifestyles and cultures.

Whilst you can look around the streets of London and see success, you can also appreciate the struggles that many people go through in a city of such size and life in general.

One thing that became hugely apparent to me was the fact that we need to show more gratitude for the things that we have in life.

There is nothing in life that is too small to be thankful for, and whilst many people wait to show their thanks for the big things in life, we are presented with the opportunity to be thankful almost every single day.

Appreciate the small things in life such as the weather or the fact you have a roof over your head at night. We tend to pay lip service to the small factors that we have become so accustomed to, and we therefore forget that we are in position to be grateful.

Whilst we are on the subject of the challenges of life, learn to show gratitude to the fact that you are able to chase your goals with your health and fitness, your business or your lifestyle.

Reflection on the challenges of life can often lead us to realise that our past struggles have helped to shape us into the person today.

Being within the health and fitness industry for over a decade, I have witnessed so many people draw on their past in order to change their future and it’s proved to be an incredibly powerful tool to use.

As we touched on earlier in the column, London is awash with success.

We find it a hugely inspirational city that makes the mind race with the opportunities that we have in life. It serves as another way of allowing us to express gratitude for the fact that we do indeed have those opportunities to allow us to live our best life.

We have the ability to live healthily, whilst allowing ourselves to have fun.

We have the ability to improve our fitness, all the while improving our mindset with the positives that come with being fitter than we may have been for quite some time.

We have the opportunities to have success in all areas of our life.

All we have to do is realise that fact and be grateful for it.