Coastguard called to 'vulnerable' man on Blackpool beach

Coastguard volunteers were called to Blackpool beach overnight amid fears for the safety of a 'vulnerable' man.
HM Coastguards Fleetwood, Lytham and Blackpool were alerted at 3.25am today to reports of a person at risk on the beach.
As the teams searched the area, they received a call from police informing them that the man had been found.
RNLI Blackpool were also called, but volunteers stood down before launch at around 4am.
A Fleetwood coastguard spokesman said the man had admitted himself to hospital.