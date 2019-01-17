Coastguard called to 'vulnerable' man on Blackpool beach

Have your say

Coastguard volunteers were called to Blackpool beach overnight amid fears for the safety of a 'vulnerable' man.

HM Coastguards Fleetwood, Lytham and Blackpool were alerted at 3.25am today to reports of a person at risk on the beach.

As the teams searched the area, they received a call from police informing them that the man had been found.

RNLI Blackpool were also called, but volunteers stood down before launch at around 4am.

A Fleetwood coastguard spokesman said the man had admitted himself to hospital.