Coasters boss ready for FA Cup test

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor is relishing the National League side's debut in the FA Cup second round in front of the national television cameras on Friday night.

The home clash with League One leaders Wigan is the pick of the weekend's action and former Tranmere long-throw expert Challinor has urged his side not to be star-struck.

Fylde reached the second round with a 4-2 win over Kidderminster and head into the game on the back of a superb 1-0 win at high-flying Dover last weekend.

Challinor said: "We have got to make it seem as normal as possible - this is a big opportunity for many of my players to prove they can play in the Football League.

"Whether you're down at non-league level or up at the very top, ultimately it is all about playing in big games in front of big crowds and TV, and if you can't get excited about that then nothing will ever motivate you."It's great to have a nationwide audience, and this is the one competition in which we have the opportunity as a group to test ourselves against Football League players, so we have to go out and take it head-on."

Wigan boss Paul Cook said he was under no illusions about the fact that the tie was ripe for one of the competition's famous upsets.

Cook said: "It epitomises everything that's good about the FA Cup - the reason the TV cameras are there is not to watch us win, that's for sure.

"I think the days are gone when it's actually a giant-killing. Would it be a cup shock? Yes it would. Are we preparing ourselves for that? Without a shadow of a doubt."