Clues into death of paramotorist who crashed in Pilling

A paramotorist was seen flying at a ‘low level’ before crashing in Pilling, investigators have revealed.

Paul Kilburn, 54, died on Sunday after losing control two to three miles away from the field he took off from, the British Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association said.

Chairman Marc Asquith said Mr Kilburn, who ran Manchester Paragliders, was part of a group taking part in the sport legally and with the landowner’s permission.

He took off first with a hill-start and disppeared from view shortly before hitting the ground, he said.

“At this stage there’s no evidence of equipment or impact with anything extraneous like power lines.”

The association’s investigation is still at an early stage, Mr Asquith said, with witnesses being interviewed as officials try and determine what caused the dad to crash.

Mr Kilburn was taken to hospital from a field off Garstang Road at around 1pm, with police thanking those who tried to save him. Officers later said they believe the incident was a ‘tragic accident’.