Club’s biggest night as boxing champ Frank hits St Annes

A knockout evening is in store at a Fylde social club on Friday.

Former boxing world champion Frank Bruno (pictured) is heading to St Annes for a talk and a question and answer session at the town’s Ex-Servicemen’s Club.

The event, at which non-members are welcome, will also include photo opportunities, a buffet meal and comedy entertainment.

Local businesses are also backing the event with donations of prizes for a raffle.

“It’s probably the biggest night we have ever hosted and everyone is looking forward to a really great evening,” said club secretary Stuart Ogden. “Frank has been an outstanding personality for years and we are delighted to welcome him to St Annes. We are also very grateful for the support from local businesses.”

Bruno, now 56, was one of the most well-loved and recognisable boxers in British history.

He won 40 of his 45 bouts - 38 by a knockout - in a 14-year boxing career, which saw him take the WBC title in 1995. He switched on Blackpool Illuminations in 1989.

The Bruno evening at the club in Alexandra Road starts at 7.30pm and any remaining tickets will be available on the door. Details (01253) 721033.