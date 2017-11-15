Clitheroe man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A 35-year-old man from Clitheroe has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.



Police arrested the man following an alleged stabbing on Salthill Road in Clitheroe on Monday evening at around 7-30pm.

A police spokesman said that paramedics were called to an address on Salthill Road following an alleged assault and subsequently informed the police.

Following an argument a 20-year-old man was alleged assaulted with a kitchen knife and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital with a chest injury, but is now said to be in a stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing into the incident with the 35-year-old man released on bail until December 11th.