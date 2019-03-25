Clifton Hospital support new event to bring people together

Clifton Hospital is supporting the local community with a new event to support residents who want to make new friends.

The Community Catch Up is a meeting open to anyone, particularly those who feel isolated, to come together for a chat and a cup of tea.

The first meeting, held in Clifton’s Garden Room, was a great start with free hand massages on offer, plenty of conversation and homemade shortbread biscuits.

Clinical matron at Clifton, Courtney Bickerdike, said: “We are delighted to be supporting this new initiative which we hope will gain momentum in the coming months.

“It’s a great way to bring the community together and as time goes on we will be able to support the group with specialist advice from a range of health services available in the community if required.

“We hope to make it a diverse meeting which will include guests and perhaps encompass short walks along the nearby Fairhaven Lake or enjoying our wonderful new garden.”

The next meeting is on Monday, April 8 from 2pm until 4pm with everyone welcome.

Email alma.stewart@nhs.net with any queries about the group.