Clay pigeon shoot raises £8,000 for Jorgie Rae Griffiths

A clay pigeon shoot event has raised more than £8,000 to help a two-year-old fund potentially life saving cancer treatment.

Jorgie Rae Griffiths, from Kirkham, is being treated at Manchester Children’s Hospital for neuroblastoma, but needs further life-saving treatment in America.

Following new of her plight, Diane Ireland has organised several fund-raising events, including a family fun day, a nude calendar and now a clay pigeon shoot in Blackpool.

Overall, a total of £29,000 has been raised for Jorgie’s fund.

Diane, of Wesham, said: “Jorgie is a local little girl and we just want to make sure she receives the best treatment she can possibly have. We hope our fund-raising raise awareness of her condition and help us raise the money needed to help Jorgie and her family.

“I want to say a massive thanks to everyone who donated prizes, sponsored stands, bought raffle tickets, volunteered their time scoring and the winners who returned their prize money to the pot.

“I am overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone. I didn’t realise people can be so generous with their time and money.”

Hannah Murray and Graham Stirzaker who helped organise a charity clay shooting event for Jorgie Rae Griffiths

For previous stories click here /fund-raiser-events-for-wesham-girl-jorgie-rae-griffiths-1-8692218

/kirkham-community-raises-thousands-for-wesham-cancer-tot-jorgie-1-8728348