Classroom stars shine brightly at Gazette Educational Awards presentation event

Stars of the classroom were honoured for their sterling efforts at the 8th annual Gazette Education Awards.

Youngsters and their teachers from across the Fylde coast gathered at the Tower Ballroom for the bash, hosted by Ged Mills and Hayley Kay.

Winner of the Secondary School of the Year Award Hodgson School

Dancers from Blackpool and The Fylde College warmed up the crowd ahead of the awards, sponsored by BAE Systems and Blackpool and The Fylde College.

Star of the show was Marton Primary School pupil Keane Philips who took the Primary School Pupil of the Year award and melted hearts with his acceptance speech.

Andy Sykes, deputy editor at The Gazette, said: “Yet again our Education Awards proved to be an amazing event where we were able to celebrate the achievements of pupils, students, teachers and school staff from across our region.

“Some of the success stories are quite humbling and the pride shown by every one of our finalists is fantastic.

“The Gazette will always give a platform to schools and pupils to celebrate their astounding achievements - Keane’s speech in particular will live long in the memory!

“Thank-you to all who entered and a big thanks to our sponsors.”

Roll of honour

Inspirational Teaching Award sponsored by Westinghouse Springfields Fuels.

Presenting by Communications Manager Nick Jones

Winner: John Atkinson, Clifton Primary School

Primary School Pupil of the Year, sponsored by The Sandcastle Waterpark.

Presented by Marketing Manager Mark Wilkins together with Monkey

Maths genius Bling

Winner: Keane Phillips, Marton Primary School

Secondary School Pupil of the Year sponsored by Blackpool Sixth Form College.

Presented by Principal, Jill Gray

Winner: Alice Easton, Hodgson Academy

Young Scientist/Engineer of the Year Award sponsored by BAE Systems.

Presented by BAE Hawk Production Manager Kev Skinner

Winner: Jessica Anderson, Millfield Science and Performing Arts College

Creative Arts Award sponsored by Blackpool and The Fylde College School of Creative Arts and Digital Industries.

Presented by Director of Stakeholder Engagement, Andy Iredale

Winner: Adam Mitchell, Baines School

Health and Wellbeing Award, sponsored by Clip and Climb.

Presented by Ben Wade

Winner: Northfold Primary School

Sports Achievement Award sponsored by Blackpool Sixth Form.

Presented by Principal Jill Gray

Winner: Year 11 Netball Team, Cardinal Allen Catholic High School

Career Aspiration Award sponsored by Blackpool and the Fylde College

Presented by Executive Director of Commercial Strategy, Tim Lemon

Winner: St Aidan’s CE High School

Unsung Hero Award sponsored by Vida Education.

Presented by Stuart Rothwell and Kelly Ridgway

Winner: Damien Ryder, Blackpool Aspire Academy

Headteacher of the Year Award sponsored by Centrica and Cuadrilla Resources

Presented by Local Communities Advisor Steve Singleton.

Winner: Andy Smith, St Aidan’s CE High School

Primary School of the Year Award, sponsored by The Uniform and Leisurewear Company.

Presented by Managing Director David Hoyle

Winner: Boundary Primary School

Secondary School of the Year Award, sponsored by UCLan.

Presented by Executive Director and Vice President Tim Steele

Winner: Hodgson Academy