Class A drug dealer on the run after failing to turn up at court

A man who conspired to supply dangerous class A drugs to Blackpool has gone on the run after failing to turn up to court.

Daniel Cook O'Neil was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty at his trial at Preston Crown Court last week..

Percival White

However, he failed to attend the court, and a police manhunt is now underway.

Cook O’Neil, 23, of St Martin’s Drive, Salford, was convicted of conspiracy to supply class A drugs. His co-conspirator Percival White, 49, of Lepp Crescent, Bury, was jailed for 56 months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Lauren Norris, 21, of Bolton Street, Blackpool was given a community order after admitting possession of cannabis. Munashe Maibvisira, also 21, of Modbury Walk, Manchester was fined after pleading guilty to possession of cannabis.

On June 29 2017 police stopped a Fiat 500 in Blackpool town centre and arrested Cook O'Neil, White, Norris and Maibisira. Officers recovered 17 wraps of heroin and cocaine.

Detective constable Chris Hammond, of Blackpool Police, said: “It’s clear that both Cook O'Neil and White were heavily involved in the supply of drugs around Blackpool and had been for a significant period of time. Both of the men had been travelling over from Manchester to carry out their criminal activities.

“We believe Cook O’Neil has deliberately sought to evade justice by failing to turn up to his trial and I would appeal to anyone who knows where he may to get in touch. I would also urge Cook O’Neil to hand himself in and remind anyone who may be assisting him that they themselves could face prosecution.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. People can also email DC Chris Hammond at 2756@lancashire.pnn.police.uk