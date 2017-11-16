City streets inspire new work

Radio DJ-turned-artist Robin Ross has launched a new exhibition showcasing the work he created this summer.

The screen printer spent 21 Days - the title of the exhibition - as an artist in resident in Portugal’s capital city Lisbon and is now presenting his work at Shaw’s Art House Cafe in Clifton Street.

Robin, who works from the Rock Factory Print Studio off Abingdon Street, said the exhibition was a ‘labour of love’ taking inspiration from the city’s narrow streets and imagery.

He said: “I spent 21 days walking around Lisbon meeting artists, print makers and so many more creatives during my days, in temperatures between 20 to 40 degrees.

“The people are so warm and helpful, you walk and meet people. It’s a very creative city. The images are taken from the people, culture, substance and fabric of this most vibrant of cities.”

Ryan Green, Yvonne Green, Rob Gomm, Dawn Mander, Robin Ross and Kate Yates