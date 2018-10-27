Cigarette end in Blackpool pub planter fire scare

Have your say

A discarded cigarette in a planter was to blame for an emergency call out to a Blackpool pub from firefighters this morning.

Two fire engines from South Shore and Blackpool attended the incident at the Reflex bar on The Promenade.

Watch manager John Oates, from South Shore fire station, explained; "It was a planter outside. Someone had put a butt end in. When the pub opened they brought it in.

"It was smouldering a little bit in the peat. We were there a while locating it.

"We just removed it outside and used a hose reel to extinguish it."