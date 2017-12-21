Church tower’s big repair plans

An historic Blackpool church got an early Christmas present this year ahead of major repairs.

The Holy Trinity Church on Dean Street received £12,913 from the National Churches Trust to fund repair work on its tower.

David Eaves, parishioner at Holy Trinity Church, said: “We are delighted the National Churches Trust has awarded us this funding towards our repair work supported by Heritage Lottery Fund and other fundraising by the congregation.

“It will make a massive difference and helps us to maintain the church for the community who use the facilities.”

Archdeacon of Blackburn Michael Everitt said: “It is wonderful that Holy Trinity, Blackpool has been given such a generous grant. Holy Trinity is an amazing Church with magnificent windows, one of which even features a polar bear!

“It is a church that serves God and the community in the South Shore area of Blackpool through a whole range of activities.

“This grant enables both the beautiful building to be repaired and also encourages the parish in their mission to be a healthy church, transforming their community.”

St Peter’s Church in Darwen also benefited from a grant of £17,087 for a new roof.

Huw Edwards, vice-President of the National Churches Trust said: “This will help ensure that these historic churches, two of the finest examples of architecture in their towns, are able to continue in the service of local people.”