Christmas tragedy as body of missing Blackpool man Jason Goldrick is found

Missing Blackpool man Jason Goldrick has been found dead, police confirmed today.

Mr Goldrick, 50, who lived in Park Road, went missing from Blackpool Victoria Hospital at around 11.30pm on November 1, with the last confirmed sighting being in Poulton in the early hours of November 2.

Jason Goldrick

His body was fished out the sea near Roa Island at Barrow, Cumbria, on Sunday afternoon.

Lancashire Police said: "The body has now been identified as that of Mr Goldrick. His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

"We would like to thank everyone who assisted during the search for Jason."

The search for Mr Goldrick was mired in confusion, as police issued a public appeal, cancelled it, and then issued it again.

A 47-year-old man was then arrested on suspicion of murder, before being released under investigation as police said they were again treating Mr Goldrick as missing.

Magistrates also ordered police to arrest Mr Goldrick if they found him, after he missed a court appearance weeks after vanishing.

Mr Goldrick's sister Helen wrote on Facebook this morning: "Jason Goldrick has been found. Devastating news for me. Thank you one and all for your help. We just never stood a chance. We were weeks behind before we even started. I would like to thank all the officers who actually tried to find Jason... and those who hindered us/police and you know who I mean."

Barrow's daily newspaper, The Mail, said emergency services were called to the lifeboat station on Roa Island shortly before 2pm on Sunday.

One couple, who live nearby, said Mr Goldrick's body may have been spotted by a passing boat. One of them said: "It was quite far out to sea so I don't think they would have been local."