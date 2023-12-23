Christmas mince pies frozen for 21 years still eaten by Lancashire man from Fleetwood in mum's memory
Richard Newson has a batch of frozen mince pies in the freezer which have been there for more than two decades - he defrosts one every single year and eats it...
Would you eat a mince pie that's been in the freezer for 21 years?
Well, Richard Newson has and he plans to do so for many more Christmases to come and it's all for a very special reason.
When Richard's mum Marlene Newson passed away suddenly on December 18 2002 he found a batch of homemade mince pies stored in a Tupperware box at the bottom of her freezer. Marlene absolutely loved Christmas and would bake hundreds of the festive treats to dish out shops, businesses and offices in Fleetwood for no other reason other that to spread Christmas cheer.
In a devastating twist, her husband Bob, a Fleetwood Coastguard also passed away just days before his wife and it was only when Richard, of Middleton Avenue, was sorting through a few things at his parents' home a few weeks later that he found the mince pies.
He said: "She used to bake hundreds of them and had started to bake them, storing in the freezer before she died. So I decided to take them home and eat one every single year in her memory.
And he has done just that. But what do they taste like?
"This year's did taste like a 21 year old mince pie. The pastry is still great, short and crumbly but the mincemeat did have a funny taste this year. But it wasn't too bad!"
Richard allows them to defrost naturally and then warms them slightly before the main event. It has become a family tradition and heralds the start of their Christmas.
"Mum absolutely loved Christmas and we do too. She has passed on her extravangance! But I think she would be telling me off for still eating them now."
As well as the mince pies, Richard and his family still have the festive wreath which hung on his parents' front door and a lovely ornament which Marlene made. As well as the mince pies, she would paint Christmas ornaments to give to people.
Back in 2002 there were 43 mince pies. In the early days the family joined in but now it is only Richard who dares to eat one. There are lots left and he plans to keep up the family tradition until they are gone.