Richard Newson has a batch of frozen mince pies in the freezer which have been there for more than two decades - he defrosts one every single year and eats it...

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Would you eat a mince pie that's been in the freezer for 21 years?

Well, Richard Newson has and he plans to do so for many more Christmases to come and it's all for a very special reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When Richard's mum Marlene Newson passed away suddenly on December 18 2002 he found a batch of homemade mince pies stored in a Tupperware box at the bottom of her freezer. Marlene absolutely loved Christmas and would bake hundreds of the festive treats to dish out shops, businesses and offices in Fleetwood for no other reason other that to spread Christmas cheer.

Bob and Marlene Newson

In a devastating twist, her husband Bob, a Fleetwood Coastguard also passed away just days before his wife and it was only when Richard, of Middleton Avenue, was sorting through a few things at his parents' home a few weeks later that he found the mince pies.

He said: "She used to bake hundreds of them and had started to bake them, storing in the freezer before she died. So I decided to take them home and eat one every single year in her memory.

And he has done just that. But what do they taste like?

"This year's did taste like a 21 year old mince pie. The pastry is still great, short and crumbly but the mincemeat did have a funny taste this year. But it wasn't too bad!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard allows them to defrost naturally and then warms them slightly before the main event. It has become a family tradition and heralds the start of their Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Mum absolutely loved Christmas and we do too. She has passed on her extravangance! But I think she would be telling me off for still eating them now."

As well as the mince pies, Richard and his family still have the festive wreath which hung on his parents' front door and a lovely ornament which Marlene made. As well as the mince pies, she would paint Christmas ornaments to give to people.

The wreath and ornament made by Marlene