Christmas Cheer in Cleveleys Community Group is holding a festive family fun night after the Cleveleys Lights Switch-On.

The newly formed community group will hold the event at Cleveleys Community Centre, on Kensington Road, on Wednesday, November 28, 5.30pm to 8pm,

Its main focus has been to bring Cleveleys high street back to its former glory during the festive season with Christmas lights, trees and events for all the community to enjoy.

The group was set up by Kay Holding, Scarlett Clegg, Chris Webb and Daniel Thornton from Cleveleys Association of Traders.

Daniel Thornton said: “In years gone by, Christmas in Cleveleys has been a bit sorry for itself. While other towns have enjoyed celebrations and festivities, Cleveleys Christmas lights have been, well, lacking. That’s why I’m delighted to be part of this new group and help bring Cleveleys back to its former glory and I urge everyone to come down on November 28 and enjoy the new festivities.

Chris Webb, Secretary of Christmas Cheer in Cleveleys Group, said: “Cleveleys has an amazing community spirit, and it’s a lovely place but Christmas is one of the few things that it’s been missing out on. That’s why Scarlett, Kay, local traders and I have got together to bring back the sparkle. With the help and generosity of the local community and traders we have put on a programme of fundraising events to ensure our high street has new lights, trees and events for all the family to enjoy the magic of Christmas”.

The group has raised funds by holding various events across Thornton-Cleveleys, including a Halloween Party and quiz nights, alongside the help of local businesses and traders.