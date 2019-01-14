Children's musical visit to care home helps bridge generation gap

Toddlers danced and sung nursery rhymes at a Fylde coast care home to bridge the generation gap and build strong friendships between old and young.

Children aged two to four-years-old paid a visit to Rosewood Lodge, on Clifton Drive North, St Annes, with Boogie Beat Preston and Fylde dance and music class on Friday.

Children visit residents at Rosewood Lodge Care Home

Rachel Hickson, owner of Boogie Beat, said: “We were there to interact with our older generation with art, music and movement.

“There were there singing, dancing and we also told a story all based around the story of the gingerbread man to try and bring their imaginations to life.

“With the older generation, it helps tackle loneliness. It give them some physical activity to do along with the children, so it helps them get fit and active, as well as bringing back special memories of being younger as a parent or grandparent or even as a child themselves.

“It’s particularly good for those with dementia.

Children visit residents at Rosewood Lodge Care Home. Two-year-old Harry Hickson with resident Winifred Hartshorn.

“The children are learning nursery rhymes, but they’re also learning to be around the older generation and learning respect, and also having fun and breaking down barriers between the two generations.”

“It’s the second time we have been to that care home. The feedback we have got from the residents and staff, it’s just priceless to them.

“One gentleman there, who was 90, said he was dreading the children coming because he didn’t know what to expect, but now he can’t wait for us to come back."